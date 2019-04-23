South Surrey group to explore adverse childhood experiences

Alex House is to host the first monthly ‘self-healing/caring community group’ meeting this week. (File photo)

A new ‘self-healing/caring community group’ launches this week at Alex House in Crescent Beach.

Anyone with an interest in addressing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and resiliency in South Surrey and White Rock is encouraged to get involved in the monthly meetings.

ACEs have been linked to higher risk factors for disease and well-being later in life, with building resiliency found to be key to changing that path.

This week’s meeting follows a year’s work that has included three community events, which organizers say reached more than 300 residents.

It’s set for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 24) in the Fireside Room at Alex House (2916 McBride Ave.).

Light refreshments will be provided.