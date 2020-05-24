Charley Pauliuk (left), who turned 11 last week, poses with her sister Quinn by her neighbour’s rock garden. For her birthday, Charley asked her friends to paint rocks to add to the colourful display. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey girl asks friends to help make birthday rock – literally

Charley Pauliuk marked her 11th year with a display of cheer

Charley Pauliuk wanted her birthday this year to rock – and the 11-year-old got her wish.

Charley and her sister, Quinn, have been adding colourful rocks, adorned with images and messages of hope, to a garden in the 1000-block of 165 Street in South Surrey.

Neighbour Ria Toffoli said the girls, along with their mother, Tracey, have “put a lot of work” into the display, and the rocks “are there to cheer people up.”

Some have had goofy smiling faces added, at least one bears a rainbow. Messages added range from a thank you to frontline workers and a reminder to practise social distancing, to “don’t go bacon my heart.” The latter includes, of course, a picture of a slice of bacon.

For her birthday – two weeks ago – Charley asked her friends to paint a rock to add to the garden, “because it makes people happy in these difficult times,” Toffoli said.

“It truly is a neighbourhood inspiration,” she added.

