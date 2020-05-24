South Surrey girl asks friends to help make birthday rock – literally

Charley Pauliuk wanted her birthday this year to rock – and the 11-year-old got her wish.
Charley and her sister, Quinn, have been adding colourful rocks, adorned with images and messages of hope, to a garden in the 1000-block of 165 Street in South Surrey.
Neighbour Ria Toffoli said the girls, along with their mother, Tracey, have “put a lot of work” into the display, and the rocks “are there to cheer people up.”
Some have had goofy smiling faces added, at least one bears a rainbow. Messages added range from a thank you to frontline workers and a reminder to practise social distancing, to “don’t go bacon my heart.” The latter includes, of course, a picture of a slice of bacon.
For her birthday – two weeks ago – Charley asked her friends to paint a rock to add to the garden, “because it makes people happy in these difficult times,” Toffoli said.
“It truly is a neighbourhood inspiration,” she added.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
