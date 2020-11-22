Elise Castle stands with food items she collected from friends and family on her 11th birthday, Nov. 21. (Contributed photo)

Elise Castle stands with food items she collected from friends and family on her 11th birthday, Nov. 21. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey girl, 11, celebrates birthday by hosting food drive

Elise Castle, 11, said she wanted to help people in need

With COVID-19 sidelining her ability to host a traditional birthday party this year, 11-year-old Elise Castle decided to instead collect non-perishable food items for the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank.

Elise, from South Surrey, celebrated her birthday Nov. 21 by driving around town with her mother Lisa Castle to collect food from friends and family.

Lisa told Peace Arch News Sunday that she put out a call to her Facebook friends, asking if they wanted to participate. More than 20 people agreed.

“I kind of suggested it for something to do because she couldn’t do a normal celebration,” Lisa said. “She’s done lots of different fundraisers in the past at her school and just within the community. I thought this might be something she’d like to do.”

The Chantrell Creek Elementary student said she was initially let down that she couldn’t have a party, but seemed happy to organize a food drive instead.

“At first it wasn’t the happiest thing, but now I feel like it’s fine because it’s just for one time that I won’t really have a birthday party and I can have one next time,” Elise said.

“I just wanted to help people who are in need of basic needs that they don’t have. Since of what’s happening in the world, we can’t really have a birthday party but it’s still a safe idea to help some people.”

Lisa said they have not yet delivered the items to the food bank, but intend to do so this week.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From chaos to love, White Rock’s newest priest to spread message of hope

Just Posted

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
Seven Surrey schools added to COVID-19 exposure list, bringing total to 40

Letter to parents: ‘Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at the time’

Elise Castle stands with food items she collected from friends and family on her 11th birthday, Nov. 21. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey girl, 11, celebrates birthday by hosting food drive

Elise Castle, 11, said she wanted to help people in need

Seed & Stone hopes to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building. (Seed & Stone rendering)
Cannabis store proposed for White Rock’s West Beach

Digital public information meeting scheduled

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collided with an electric bicycle Saturday evening. (1st Due Media photos)
PHOTOS: Driver, e-bike rider injured in crash that saw car smash into sandwich shop in Surrey

Collision occurred near the 104 Avenue and University Drive intersection Saturday evening

Mayor Doug McCallum flips the switch during Surrey Tree Lighting Festival’s virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 21. (YouTube)
WATCH: Surrey Tree Lighting Festival goes virtual during pandemic, in two-hour video

Light tunnel also located at Surrey city hall plaza until Jan. 3

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there’s ‘no evidence’ behind ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Most Read