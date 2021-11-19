Heavy rains flooded the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club in South Surrey. This was the scene on Nov. 15, 2021. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey game club officials optimistic following rains that flooded hatchery

Damage assessment underway, grounds open to public: president

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club officials say damage assessment is ongoing, following torrential rains that flooded the 1284 184 St. property earlier this week.

Club president Diana Barkley said Thursday (Nov. 18) that volunteers undertook a “major cleanup” at the site on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that the property is safe for the public to visit – although “if we need to close bridges/paths we will mark them accordingly.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: South Surrey hatchery, roads under water

“The trails took quite a hit with many areas under water and trees down on the trails,” Barkley explained. “Also there is a big log-jam just by the bridge at the top of the walking trail loop.”

The grounds around the Little Campbell Hatchery were covered by an estimated foot-and-a-half of water in the storm, and the fish fence that enables volunteers to count salmon as they head upstream was also submerged. As a result, salmon were spotted spawning in the facility’s driveway, parking lot and grassy area.

More than 100 salmon were returned to the river on Wednesday, Barkley said, noting also that many fry that had been in the hatchery’s coho pond awaiting a spring release ended up in the river well ahead of schedule.

Water also seeped into the hatchery building, and Barkley said the walls will need to be checked for mould once dry.

She is optimistic hard work will prevail.

“Lots of work ahead but we have a great group of volunteers that will help in restoring things back to the way they were.”


