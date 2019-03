The cat ‘got himself a little too high for comfort’

Surrey firefighters rescued a cat from a tree Thursday .

The Surrey Fire Fighters Association union made a post on Facebook Thursday, saying that crews from hall 17 went “beyond the call of duty” to rescue the cat.

“This little guy got himself a little too high for comfort. Another save in South Surrey,” the post said.

Surrey firefighters rescued a cat from a tree Thursday. (Surrey Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 1271 photo)