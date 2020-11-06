South Surrey family doctor recognized with national award

Dr. Tahmeena Ali of HealthVue South Surrey Medical Clinic is to be recognized tonight by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine. (Contributed photo/healthvuemedical.com screenshot)

A South Surrey doctor has been named B.C.’s Family Physician of the Year.

Dr. Tahmeena Ali – of HealthVue Medical Clinic – is among nine physicians to be celebrated tonight (Nov. 6) with a Reg L. Perkin Award, bestowed by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine during a virtual gala to “recognize the outstanding achievements of family doctors from across Canada.”

According to a news release, recipients are “a diverse group of family doctors who make unique contributions to patient care, education, and research and who embrace diverse leadership roles in their communities.”

“Their expertise includes public health, asthma and respiratory medicine, adolescent mental health, LGBTQ+ health and wellness, Indigenous health, and a deep commitment to supporting medical students and learners.

“Their steadfast commitment to excellence propels the discipline of family medicine forward and underscores the important and varied roles that family physicians fulfill in our communities.”

A bio shared online Nov. 6 notes Ali is “particularly passionate about mitigating the trauma illness inflicts on her patients and those around them.” That commitment can be traced in large part to a childhood that was “deeply affected” by the mental illness of a close family member.

She has been practising family medicine for 18 years, including 10 years in the emergency department of a hospital in rural northern Alberta. In addition to her own practice in South Surrey, she works at the Vine Youth Clinic, and works as a locum twice a year in remote communities on Cortes Island in an effort to bring health care to underserved or vulnerable populations.

This week’s recognition is not Ali’s first of 2020.

READ MORE: South Surrey physician recognized by peers

In May, the mother of three was among doctors recognized with the BC Family Physician of the Year Award; a peer-nominated award of excellence that recognizes a family physician who “provides exemplary care to patients and takes part in activities that contribute to excellence in family medicine,” a news release issued at the time states.

Tonight’s award has been presented annually to 10 family physicians across Canada since 2002. This year, the Nova Scotia College of Family Physicians opted to “acknowledge all family doctors in the province for their enduring dedication and their collective efforts to deliver high-quality care to patients and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release notes.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

AwardsphysiciansSurrey