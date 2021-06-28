South Surrey drive-thru collection organizer appeals for hydrating donations

Organizers of a weekly drive-thru collection effort that benefits the Surrey Urban Mission Society are appealing for donations of water and other hydrating fluids.

In an email issued on one of the hottest Sundays (June 27) seen on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in decades – temperatures hit 36.9 C in White Rock yesterday, compared to 29.2 C on June 27, 1995 – Patricia Mulvaney said she will be at the Mount Lutheran Church in South Surrey (2350 148 St.) from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 29) to accept water, Gatorade, juice and other individually bottled drinks.

They’re needed “in this heat wave and throughout the summer for all who are living outdoors and in shelters,” Mulvaney writes.

The collection effort began in May of 2020, with requested items adapting to seasonal and other needs.

Launched in support of SUMS’ Brown Bag Meal Program – which provides bagged meals twice daily to the homeless and others needing support from SUMS – it continues “through rain, snow and the heat wave especially,” Mulvaney writes.

In addition to fluids and non-perishable snacks, items sought to help with the heat include clean ball caps, sunscreen and lightweight clothing for men and women. Art supplies are also welcomed, as are financial donations – online, search SUMS on CanadaHelps.org; cheques may also be dropped off with Mulvaney, made out to Surrey Urban Mission Society.

Donations may be brought behind the church, to the parking lot; donors do not need to get out of their vehicles.

For more information, call 604-786-4711.

