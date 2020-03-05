South Surrey display aims to boost awareness of lymphedema

A display to raise awareness and support for those with lymphedema is in South Surrey March 6. (Contributed photo)

An effort to raise awareness and support around lymphedema is to be on display at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre today (March 6).

The booth, to be set up for the day by B.C. Lymphedema Association–Surrey, Langley, Delta support group members, marks World Lymphedema Day.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and support for this incurable and under diagnosed disease,” Sandi McConnach said in an email to Peace Arch News, noting that the City of Surrey has proclaimed March 6 as Lymphedema Awareness Day.

“It is estimated that 1,000,000 Canadians are living with Lymphedema.”

Lymphedema is an accumulation of lymphatic fluid that causes swelling in the arms, legs or other areas of the body. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, it usually happens in parts of the body where lymph nodes have been removed or damaged by cancer treatment.

READ MORE: Finding light at the end of the tunnel

It can also be caused by surgery that removes lymph nodes, an infection or inflammation that damages lymph vessels or injury to lymph nodes.

Lymphedema can affect men, women and children.

fundraiserSurrey