South Surrey club cancels decades-old Father’s Day salmon-barbecue tradition

A longtime tradition of celebrating Father’s Day with a meal of barbecued salmon on the lush grounds of the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club in South Surrey will not be repeated this year, officials have confirmed.

Club president Bob Donnelly told Peace Arch News the decision to not proceed with the annual affair – typically held on Father’s Day, which is next Sunday (June 16) – was made in late May, after the press deadline of PAN’s Discover Guide, which includes the affair in its event listing.

“Though the response from the public has always been high the success of the event is wholly dependent on the weather,” Donnelly said by email May 22, explaining the cancellation.

The club held its first Father’s Day barbecue in 1958.

Over the years, the event – which has been a major fundraiser for the club – has drawn as many as 800 people to the 1284 185 St. property. In some years, however, inclement weather has resulted in a decidedly smaller turnout.

“Frequently the BBQ has resulted in a significant loss to the club. It was felt that we needed to give our large group of volunteers a break and allow them to spend Father’s Day with their families,” Donnelly said.

“For this year we will be looking at an alternative event later in the summer.”