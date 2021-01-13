South Surrey Christmas light display raises $7K for Sources food bank

Over the years, the home of Bonnie and Ken Fletcher has raised more than $37,000 for the Sources South Surrey and White Rock Food Bank. (File photo)

South Surrey’s Rudolph & Friends Christmas light display raised $7,658 for the Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food Bank.

The popular display, located at 15499 22 Ave., returned this most recent holiday season with some adjustments due to COVID-19. One key change this year, compared to previous years, was that donations collected for the food bank – which have amounted to thousands of dollars in cash and countless pounds of food over the display’s 20-plus years history – were limited to cash only.

The amount of money raised this year came as a surprise to the Fletcher family, said Leslea Fletcher-Ferris.

“On behalf of my parents (Bonnie and Ken Fletcher), we would love to say thank you to the community for their support, it means the world to them!” Leslea wrote to Peace Arch News.

Leslea said everyone who viewed the display was respectful of the new COVID-19 safety rules.

“But a lot mentioned they missed the driveway and garage part of the display, which we are hoping to be able to do next year,” she said.

Over the years, Bonnie and Ken have been able to donate more than $37,000 to the Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food Bank.

