South Surrey business owner Daksh Patel is inviting the community to help with a cleanup at Crescent Beach on April 3, 2022. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey business owner Daksh Patel is inviting the community to help with a cleanup at Crescent Beach on April 3, 2022. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey businesss owner hosting Crescent Beach cleanup

Daksh Patel also raising funds for David Suzuki Foundation

A South Surrey restaurant owner is looking to make a difference this Earth Month, and he’s encouraging others to pitch in as well.

Daksh Patel – owner of Quesada Burritos & Taco restaurants – is hosting a beach cleanup at Crescent Beach this Sunday (April 3).

From 10 to 11 a.m., staff, friends, family and guests will gather at the waterfront to clear as much debris as possible.

READ MORE: Green Team, South Surrey students mark Earth Day with invasive plant removal

In particular, they’ll focus on discarded glass and plastic, a news release notes, explaining that the two items can take 4,000 and 400 years to decompose, respectively.

Anyone interested in joining the effort is welcome.

For those who are unable to turn out, Patel encourages them to support sustainability in any way they can – by using a recyclable bottle or reusable tote, or by cycling instead of driving, for example.

In addition, throughout April, Patel will donate the proceeds of every roasted veggie burrito or quesadilla purchased to the B.C.-founded David Suzuki Foundation. All burritos are wrapped in compostable paper, the release notes.

As well, Quesada guests can donate $1, $2 or $5 to the David Suzuki Foundation at Patel’s four restaurants across Surrey. In South Surrey, Quesada is located at 191-15355 24 Ave.

Patel is hoping to raise at least $5,000 locally.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

beachesEnvironmentfundraiserSurrey

Previous story
PHOTOS: South Surrey shredding event raises $9K for Sources’ food bank
Next story
Pot-banging event planned for Peace Arch Hospital Wednesday morning

Just Posted

Peyton Slind is going on an overnight hike as part of his efforts to raise money for diabetes research. (Photo submitted: Kimberley Slind.)
Don Christian Elementary student raising money for diabetes research

South Surrey business owner Daksh Patel is inviting the community to help with a cleanup at Crescent Beach on April 3, 2022. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey businesss owner hosting Crescent Beach cleanup

A salute to health-care workers is planned for March 30 in the McCracken Courtyard at Peace Arch Hospital. (Google image)
Pot-banging event planned for Peace Arch Hospital Wednesday morning

Surrey firefighters helped raise more than $9,000 for the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank at a shredding event hosted by Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on March 26, 2022. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey shredding event raises $9K for Sources’ food bank