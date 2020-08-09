South Surrey boy’s lemonade stand raises $670 for baby Lucy on BC Day weekend

Zach Young, 6, wanted to help with purchase of Vancouver infant’s costly drug ‘to help her get better’

Inspired by a car-wash fundraiser held in South Surrey in July, Zach Young, 6, sold lemonade Aug. 2 and 3 and raised $670 for baby Lucy. The four-month-old Vancouver infant has a rare genetic disorder that requires treatment with one of the most expensive drugs in the world. On Saturday (Aug. 8) the Van Doormaal family announced that Lucy will be getting treatment – likely in September. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey boy managed to squeeze a lot of good out of people over the BC Day long weekend – $670 worth, in fact.

That’s how much money six-year-old Zach Young raised for Vancouver’s baby Lucy, by selling lemonade at a stand outside his Morgan Creek home Aug. 2 and 3.

After attending a July car-wash fundraiser for Lucy Van Doormaal – a Vancouver infant who requires Zolgensma, one of the world’s most expensive drugs, to fight a rare genetic disorder – Zach decided he wanted to help, too, said his mom, Jenn Y0ung, via email.

READ ALSO: South Surrey car wash to help raise money for baby in need of $3M drug

Already planning to open a lemonade stand, Zach decided the proceeds – he’d initially hoped to raise $100 – should be put toward purchasing four-month-old Lucy’s medicine “to help her get better.”

With some assistance from his ‘Nonno’ (grandpa) Zach, who will enter Grade 1 at Morgan Elementary in September, built a little white lemonade stand. He added a few black-and-yellow signs and a pair of colourful chairs, and went to work raising money for the Van Doormaal family’s GoFundMe page.

“Zach wanted to include lots of special ‘touches’ so we had gumballs, cookies and a special draw for homemade preserves donated by his ‘Nonna’ (grandma),” said Jenn.

“We also made sure that we were socially distancing and had hand sanitizer readily available.”

With the support of friends and family, Zach managed to raise nearly seven times his original goal.

”We were all pretty surprised at the final total and we were so happy to help,” Jenn said.

Despite the resounding success of his summer business venture, Zach’s sales technique could still use a little work, quipped his mom.

“He told every potential customer, ‘It’s by donation, but it’s OK if you don’t have any money. You can have some for free!’

Meanwhile, on Saturday (Aug. 8) the Van Doormaals’ fundraising page – sitting at $2.46 million of its $3 million goal – included an important update:

“Happy Weekend – We have some big news to share…LUCY IS GETTING ZOLGENSMA!!” the post reads.

“We don’t have a confirmed date but it will likely be early September … We are so so so grateful for every ounce of energy everyone has poured into Lucy’s fundraiser and we hope you CELEBRATE with us!”

– files from Nick Greenizan

fundraisinghealth-care billSurrey