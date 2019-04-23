907 Squadron air cadets Catherine Cui, Dianna Dai, Jacob Lebl, Ruby Liu and Teresa Liao, with coach Verne Brown (far left), following the provincial win. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey air cadets score top marks in B.C.

907 Black Knights Squadron notch provincial marksmanship win – again

When it comes to range-shooting wins, local air cadets are right on target.

This month, the prowess of the 907 Black Knights Squadron – based out of South Surrey – earned the squad another provincial win, and along with it, a shot at a national title.

“We were first place overall, and one young lady was first-place junior and second-place overall,” coach Verne Brown told Peace Arch News Monday.

“We’ve won three times in the last 10 years.”

READ MORE: South Surrey cadets earn shot at national title

Brown said 11 teams of five cadets – with at least two members under the age of 15 – competed in the 2019 Cadet Provincial Marksmanship event, held April 12-13 in Vernon.

At the end of the first day, the Black Knights were 28 points ahead. After Sunday, “the next closest team was 113 points behind us.”

Ruby Liu was top junior competitor, and second-highest overall out of 66 at the shoot, followed by Jacob Lebl as fourth junior overall. Teresa Liao finished third overall.

The results mean the 907 Squadron will be sending a team to the national competition for the fifth year straight; Liao has been on the team each time.

Brown – who has been coaching marksmanship since 1984 – said a comparison of scores in other provinces places the Black Knights third out of more than 120 teams across Canada; Liu was the second junior out of 288, and 14th overall out of 672 competitors; Lebl was eighth-place junior; and Liao was 19th overall.

The 907 Squadron has been shooting at the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club for 18 years. In that time, Brown said, they have been to provincials every year, have been selected to go to nationals as a team 10 times, and have always placed in the top five.

The national competition is set for May 5-10 in Victoria.

Delta police volunteers log over 40,000 hours in 2018
Pug life: Waggish dog names listed in White Rock

Pug life: Waggish dog names listed in White Rock

Freedom-of-information request lists most 'pupular' dog names registered with the city

Surrey MLA asks RCMP to investigate 'concerning' Facebook post about pressure cooker bomb

Police say they are 'looking into it'

Fraser Health reminds parents to get their kids fully vaccinated against measles

Health authority will send letters home to parents with catch-up program information

New Surrey photo show highlights 'extraordinary details' of Fraser Valley landmarks

The juried exhibit 'Built World Around Us' opens at Surrey Art Gallery

What's age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks' parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don't need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the 'shoe house' in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault

