Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation annual giving manager Shari Barr (left) and executive director Lisa Hoglund (right) present Howard H. with a cheque for $10,910, his winnings in the first-ever DHCHF digital 50/50 raffle. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation annual giving manager Shari Barr (left) and executive director Lisa Hoglund (right) present Howard H. with a cheque for $10,910, his winnings in the first-ever DHCHF digital 50/50 raffle. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

South Delta man wins $10,910 in online hospital foundation raffle

Tickets on sale for this month’s draw until noon on June 30

A South Delta man has won over $10,000 in Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s first-ever digital 50/50 raffle.

The man, identified only as Howard M. in a DHCHF press release, took home $10,910 of the $21,820 May jackpot.

“We are so happy for Howard winning our first ever digital 50/50 raffle,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in press release. “Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket and supported Delta Hospital. Let’s do it all again this month!”

Launched in late April, the monthly 50/50 raffle is a new initiative supporting the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and the funding capital projects, building improvements and ongoing education for staff at Delta Hospital.

Tickets for the June draw are available for purchase now at dhchf5050.ca — deadline to enter is 12 p.m. on June 30. Tickets are three for $10, 20 for $20, and 100 for $40. The raffle is open to anyone in B.C. aged 19 and over.

For more information about the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, visit dhchfoundation.ca.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Previous story
PICTURES: Cloverdale Flea Market reopens
Next story
‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Just Posted

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Urban Safari animals survive with dedicated help from friends

‘When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us’: Sharon Doucette

Sandra Borger, visitor experience coordinator with the Museum of Surrey, tours the exhibit “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867,” which opens in the museum’s feature gallery June 24. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Travelling exhibition to open June 24

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

Adrian Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new hospital

Rapper Vanshu in the “Save Bear Creek” video. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics

‘For a lot of us this park isn’t a park, it’s like a home,’ Vanshu raps

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk at school and in the community was identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read