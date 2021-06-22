South Delta man wins $10,910 in online hospital foundation raffle

A South Delta man has won over $10,000 in Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s first-ever digital 50/50 raffle.
The man, identified only as Howard M. in a DHCHF press release, took home $10,910 of the $21,820 May jackpot.
“We are so happy for Howard winning our first ever digital 50/50 raffle,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in press release. “Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket and supported Delta Hospital. Let’s do it all again this month!”
Launched in late April, the monthly 50/50 raffle is a new initiative supporting the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and the funding capital projects, building improvements and ongoing education for staff at Delta Hospital.
Tickets for the June draw are available for purchase now at dhchf5050.ca — deadline to enter is 12 p.m. on June 30. Tickets are three for $10, 20 for $20, and 100 for $40. The raffle is open to anyone in B.C. aged 19 and over.
For more information about the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, visit dhchfoundation.ca.
