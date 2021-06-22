South Delta man wins $10,910 in online hospital foundation raffle

Tickets on sale for this month’s draw until noon on June 30

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation annual giving manager Shari Barr (left) and executive director Lisa Hoglund (right) present Howard H. with a cheque for $10,910, his winnings in the first-ever DHCHF digital 50/50 raffle. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

A South Delta man has won over $10,000 in Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s first-ever digital 50/50 raffle.

The man, identified only as Howard M. in a DHCHF press release, took home $10,910 of the $21,820 May jackpot.

“We are so happy for Howard winning our first ever digital 50/50 raffle,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in press release. “Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket and supported Delta Hospital. Let’s do it all again this month!”

Launched in late April, the monthly 50/50 raffle is a new initiative supporting the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and the funding capital projects, building improvements and ongoing education for staff at Delta Hospital.

Tickets for the June draw are available for purchase now at dhchf5050.ca — deadline to enter is 12 p.m. on June 30. Tickets are three for $10, 20 for $20, and 100 for $40. The raffle is open to anyone in B.C. aged 19 and over.

For more information about the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, visit dhchfoundation.ca.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

