Sources’ South Surrey gala postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

A contortionist was one of the circus-style performers who enthralling guests at the Sources Foundation gala in 2017. (File photo)

The Sources Run for the Roses Gala has been postponed due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement published on the Sources Foundation website says the gala will instead be held Nov. 7. The event was originally planned for April 25.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause. The health and well-being of our guests, volunteers and staff are our most important consideration as we make this difficult decision,” the statement reads.

Tickets and table reservations will remain in place for the event, which is to take place at Hazelmere Golf and Country Club.

If a guest is unable to make it to the gala on the new date, Sources says they can contact them prior to June 30 to be provided with either a refund or charitable tax receipt.

“Stay well, and remember to wash your hands,” the note says.

