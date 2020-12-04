Sources raising funds to expand child-literacy program

In an effort to promote child literacy in Surrey and White Rock – and reduce an ever-growing wait list for a popular initiative – Sources is raising funds to expand its Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

The local chapter of the program currently serves about 500 children aged 0-4 in both cities, and Sources is aiming to grow that number in order to get nearly 150 youngster off the waiting list. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library sends a free monthly book to children and “is part of an international movement to educate and inspire children to love reading, learning and dreaming.”

The program costs $3.55 per month, per child.

“A little goes a long way, and we have quite a long way to go,” Tiffany Kwong, Sources’ manager of charitable partnerships and communications, told Peace Arch News in an email Thursday.

Sources is currently accepting donations to the program through a link on its Facebook page.

The fundraising campaign coincides with an upcoming documentary on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is set to be broadcast Dec. 9 – exclusively on Facebook. Following the documentary (see trailer below) , the popular country music artist will participate in a Q&A, and also play one of her songs.

For more information on Sources, visit https://www.sourcesbc.ca and to learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/ca



