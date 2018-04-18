Sources’ executive director David Young at the Like A Rock gala April 14. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Sources gala surpasses $250,000 goal

‘Rock stars’ among 250 to pack sell-out event Saturday

The final total is still being tallied, but it’s looking like a new fundraising record was set at last weekend’s Sources gala.

“We are still counting but we anticipate the final count to be over $260,000,” Sources’ communications co-ordinator Tiffany Kwong told Peace Arch News by email Tuesday. “That is a record for us. Our goal this year was $250,000 and last year we raised over $220,000.”

The Like a Rock event – for which attendees were encouraged to dress like their favourite rock star – drew 250 guests to Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club Saturday (April 14).

It was the third sell-out in a row for popular soirée, which marked its 23rd year.

The evening – presented by Isle of Mann Property Group and MCed by Ian Power and Vanessa Ybarra from Pulse FM – featured dinner, auctions, live music by Larry Edward and surprise performances by celebrity imposter Bonnie Kilroe, who appeared throughout the evening as Joan Jett, Tina Turner, Nancy Sinatra, Lady Gaga and Cher.

Three awards were also presented: the Sources Community Hero Award was presented to John Block by Sources Foundation president (and South Surrey-White Rock MP) Gordon Hogg; a Special Recognition Award was given to Scotiabank (accepted by Jayson Burden) by Sources Society president (and Surrey councillor) Bruce Hayne; and a surprise Special Recognition Award was presented to Michael Stuart, a director on the Sources Foundation Board who has been the gala chair for three years. This was Stuart’s final year in the role.

 

Winners of the Sources Like a Rock Gala group costume prize. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Previous story
Sniffing out the competition at Surrey ‘Scent-Topia’ event
Next story
Murals ‘giving life to dark corners’ of Newton

Just Posted

Murals ‘giving life to dark corners’ of Newton

BIA works to create a ‘festival alley’ in Surrey with a graffiti-focused ‘youth vibe’

White Rock man arrested by VPD

Vancouver police say K-9 officer prevented escape during afternoon arrest

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ set to begin filming in Cloverdale on Thursday

Film crews, cast will be on site late into the night on 176 Street

Semiahmoo Secondary high-jumper heading to Arizona

South Surrey’s Alexa Porpaczy signs NCAA athletic scholarship

Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Community cited concerns when new school was proposed for a dead end street

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Trailer for shot-in-Surrey ‘Skyscraper’ features an airborne Dwayne Johnson

Action movie set for summer release in 3D

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

If CP Rail workers strike, TransLink will bus commuters to Skytrain

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

2 crew members fall into water during BC Ferries safety drill

One crew member is injured after rescue boat mechanism fails, causing it to fall from the ferry

Most Read