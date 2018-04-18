Sources gala surpasses $250,000 goal

The final total is still being tallied, but it’s looking like a new fundraising record was set at last weekend’s Sources gala.

“We are still counting but we anticipate the final count to be over $260,000,” Sources’ communications co-ordinator Tiffany Kwong told Peace Arch News by email Tuesday. “That is a record for us. Our goal this year was $250,000 and last year we raised over $220,000.”

The Like a Rock event – for which attendees were encouraged to dress like their favourite rock star – drew 250 guests to Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club Saturday (April 14).

It was the third sell-out in a row for popular soirée, which marked its 23rd year.

The evening – presented by Isle of Mann Property Group and MCed by Ian Power and Vanessa Ybarra from Pulse FM – featured dinner, auctions, live music by Larry Edward and surprise performances by celebrity imposter Bonnie Kilroe, who appeared throughout the evening as Joan Jett, Tina Turner, Nancy Sinatra, Lady Gaga and Cher.

Three awards were also presented: the Sources Community Hero Award was presented to John Block by Sources Foundation president (and South Surrey-White Rock MP) Gordon Hogg; a Special Recognition Award was given to Scotiabank (accepted by Jayson Burden) by Sources Society president (and Surrey councillor) Bruce Hayne; and a surprise Special Recognition Award was presented to Michael Stuart, a director on the Sources Foundation Board who has been the gala chair for three years. This was Stuart’s final year in the role.