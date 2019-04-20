Sources ‘Enchanted’ gala raises nearly $400,000

Sources Foundation is celebrating a record, following its most successful fundraising gala in over two decades.
The tally from the sold-out April 13 event at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club – the organization’s 24th rendition of the soirée – exceeded $390,000, officials have announced.
The total exceeds last year’s proceeds by $130,000, and surpassed the 2019 fundraising goal by $115,000.
Held with an ‘Enchanted’ theme, the venue was decorated to look like a magical forest and guests “dressed like they walked straight out of a medieval storybook, or transformed into fairies.”
Funds this year are to support Sources’ new youth mental-health program, ‘DiscoverY.’