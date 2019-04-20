Sources volunteers face off at the ‘Enchanted’ gala – one as a fairy and the other as her magic-mirror reflection. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Sources ‘Enchanted’ gala raises nearly $400,000

Record funds to benefit new youth mental-health progam

Sources Foundation is celebrating a record, following its most successful fundraising gala in over two decades.

The tally from the sold-out April 13 event at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club – the organization’s 24th rendition of the soirée – exceeded $390,000, officials have announced.

The total exceeds last year’s proceeds by $130,000, and surpassed the 2019 fundraising goal by $115,000.

READ MORE: Sources gala surpasses $250,000 goal

Held with an ‘Enchanted’ theme, the venue was decorated to look like a magical forest and guests “dressed like they walked straight out of a medieval storybook, or transformed into fairies.”

Funds this year are to support Sources’ new youth mental-health program, ‘DiscoverY.’

 

Sources executive director David Young, at last weekend’s ‘Enchanted’ gala. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

Sources staff, volunteers and actors ham it up at the foundation’s annual gala, held April 13 at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

