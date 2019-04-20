Sources ‘Enchanted’ gala raises nearly $400,000

Sources volunteers face off at the ‘Enchanted’ gala – one as a fairy and the other as her magic-mirror reflection. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

Sources Foundation is celebrating a record, following its most successful fundraising gala in over two decades.

The tally from the sold-out April 13 event at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club – the organization’s 24th rendition of the soirée – exceeded $390,000, officials have announced.

The total exceeds last year’s proceeds by $130,000, and surpassed the 2019 fundraising goal by $115,000.

Held with an ‘Enchanted’ theme, the venue was decorated to look like a magical forest and guests “dressed like they walked straight out of a medieval storybook, or transformed into fairies.”

Funds this year are to support Sources’ new youth mental-health program, ‘DiscoverY.’

Sources executive director David Young, at last weekend’s ‘Enchanted’ gala. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)