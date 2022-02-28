Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year outpaces $185k

Sources’ 2022 Coldest Night of the Year event – held virtually from Friday (Feb. 25) to Sunday (Feb. 27) – raised more than $185,000. (Contributed photo) Sources’ 2022 Coldest Night of the Year event – held virtually from Friday (Feb. 25) to Sunday (Feb. 27) – raised more than $185,000. (Contributed photo) Sources’ 2022 Coldest Night of the Year event – held virtually from Friday (Feb. 25) to Sunday (Feb. 27) – raised more than $185,000. (Contributed photo)

Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year event raised $185,000 and counting.

Organizer Abby Gemino said fundraising from the past weekend is continuing through March 31, with the hopes of hitting the $200,000 goal set for the 2022 affair.

“We had a great turnout for both our opening and closing ceremonies and our CNOY Sources Facebook Group page was flooded with fun photos share by our walkers,” Gemino told Peace Arch News Monday (Feb. 28) by email.

A virtual opening ceremony was held over Zoom on Friday, featuring an interactive game of trivia, as well as prizes and draws.

On Walk Day – Saturday, Feb. 26 – a warm-up video helped participants limber up before setting out on a two- or five-kilometre route of their choosing, while a scavenger hunt offered one lucky walker a chance at a new pair of shoes, via a $200 gift certificate from Kintec Footwear.

The event concluded with a virtual closing ceremony on Sunday evening.

Gemino said in addition to pacing local trails and neighbourhoods, participants walked in many other areas of the province – from Parksville to Northern B.C. and sundry communities in-between.

The family-friendly winter event is designed to raise awareness – and funds – for charities supporting people who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Funds raised locally will support community programming including SOURCES’ Homelessness Prevention Services, and its Rent Bank (which is completely funded by CNOY).

To donate, visit cnoy.org/location/whiterocksouthsurrey

