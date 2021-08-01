Sources annual gala to return in hybrid format

Emulating a colourful day at the derby, the Sources Foundation is to host its annual fundraising gala this fall in a hybrid format.

Tickets for the Nov. 6 ‘Run for the Roses Redux’ event are to go on sale August 6.

The annual gala is the Sources Foundation’s signature event and attracts more than 250 people for an evening of fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more, according to a news release.

Last year’s ‘Run for the Roses’ themed gala raised nearly $180,000 for Sources’ COVID-19 response fund. The 2019 in-person ‘Enchanted’ gala raised a record $390,000.

“By popular demand, we are bringing back the theme our guests missed, with a twist!” said gala co-chairs Darrell Jones and Grace Chiu in the release.

“We are giddying up for Run for the Roses Redux, emulating a colourful day at the derby – horse racing, fancy cocktails and stylish headwear. I hope you will join us in celebrating the wonderful work that Sources does to support our communities.”

Money raised through the event will fund Sources’ mental health and social wellness services, with a specific focus on supporting the mental wellness of youth, families and seniors through DiscoverY, counselling, and trauma counselling programs.

Since the pandemic, Sources has experienced a 400 per cent increase in calls for counselling support.

“The effects of suffering from isolation, anxiety, depression, and discrimination can linger for a long time unless properly addressed. Funding these programs is more important than ever,” the release said.

At $175 per ticket, participants will have the choice of attending in-person at the Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club; participate virtually through ‘A Catered Affair’ event designed for groups of eight or 10 people; or participate through a ‘Giddy Up and Go’ offering for individuals or small groups, featuring a gift card to a selection of local restaurants.

“One of the positive outcomes of the past year is that we have become more comfortable with exercising our creativity and trying new things. We pulled off our first-ever virtual gala last fall and hosted a virtual Coldest Night of the Year walk which was our most successful yet. We are offering more choices to our supporters on how they experience our fundraising events, as each of our comfort levels on returning to normal gatherings are different. This way, community members can participate at Hazelmere, at home, or wherever they may be. We invite everyone to join us through one of our three ticket options,” said Sources CEO David Young.

For more information about Run for the Roses Redux, including information on how to purchase tickets, visit sourcesfoundation.ca/gala