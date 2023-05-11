Some Surrey outdoor pools, spray parks open as heat wave arrives, and there are rules to follow

Staggered opening of 8 outdoor pools starts May 15, and 10 spray parks are now in use

As temperatures climb this week, some of Surrey’s outdoor pools will open with free admission.

As well, 10 of the city’s spray parks open today (Thursday, May 11), other than the one at Bear Creek, to open on a later date.

Staggered openings for Surrey’s eight outdoor pools start Monday (May 15) with Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside, followed by Hjorth Road on June 3. The four others in Surrey will open June 24, at Holly, Kwantlen, Port Kells and Unwin.

Like last year, most pools will open between one week and one month earlier to align with the school district calendar, according to a news release from city hall.

Starting Friday, unseasonably hot weather is expected to hit the Lower Mainland, with temperatures predicted to exceed 30 degrees.

Admission for public swimming is free on a first come, first serve basis. Lane swimming will be available at some locations.

Surrey’s two largest pools, at Bear Creek and Hjorth Road, have capacities of 150 people, and all others are maxed at 80.

As an indication of just how popular the pools are, many rules for admission and holding spots in line are posted on tidesout.com.

“Lifeguards will allow people to enter in the order that they lined up, until capacity is met,” the website says. “If you are in the pool swimming, you may not leave to line up for the next swim until the current swim has ended.”

Also, one person can hold a spot for their family (up to five people), and one family can hold a spot for a second family, but no other spot-holding is allowed at Surrey’s outdoor pools.

New for summer 2023, Lifesaving Society Swim for Life swim lessons will be available at Surrey’s outdoor pools, for a fee, with registration starting Wednesday, May 17, for preschool kids to adults. Lessons start June 26.

Details are posted on surrey.ca/outdoorpools, or visit tidesout.com for swim lesson rates and schedule.

A post on the Tidesout website says that in 2022, with a shortage of lessons in the Lower Mainland, “there was a panic to register and everyone showed up on the first day. Lineups were 8+ hours long and were outside on a cold, rainy day. By booking a registration time, you will not need to stand in line and can either show up at your booked time, or receive a call from the staff at your reserved time.

“Booking your time online allows you to know when we will call you back and you can pick a date and time that is convenient for you.”

Meantime, Surrey pool operators are looking to hire more lifeguards. To do the job, you must be 13 years and older or have a Bronze Star certification. For details visit surrey.ca or call 604-501-5100.



