Softball singers bring holiday spirit to seniors

Members of the South Surrey-White Rock Thunder ‘06 sing Christmas carols at The Residence at Morgan Heights earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

A team of young Semiahmoo Peninsula softball players helped some seniors get into the Christmas spirit earlier this month, stopping by a South Surrey retirement home to sing a few carols.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, members of the South Surrey-White Rock Thunder ’06 team – decked out in Santa hats and team uniforms – visited The Residence at Morgan Heights, where they performed a holiday concert for residents in the building’s front foyer.

Thunder coach Jason Moreau said the 13-year-olds were nervous at first, but soon settled in and enjoyed the experience. Some of the seniors even joined in the singing.

“When they looked up and saw all the smiles and clapping, they realized how much happiness and cheer they were bringing to them,” he said. “Everyone felt good about what they had done, even with the off-tune vocals.”

Jacky Barszczewski, the community relations manager of The Residence, said the girls’ efforts were very well- received by residents and staff, alike.

“It was wonderful to have the girls from the Thunder visit the seniors… and add to the spirit of Christmas by singing Christmas carols. So much fun,” she said.