Miss White Rock Snover Gill (middle) waves to residents during the Torchlight Parade. (City of White Rock photo)

Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

Teen says it’s important for people of colour to be celebrated

Being the odd girl out for much of her time growing up, the honour of being named Miss White Rock is that much more special for Snover Gill.

Gill, 17, who grew up in a “primarily white town in the Okanagan,” moved to White Rock last year after living in Surrey for four years.

Gill is of Indian ethnicity, and recalled how she felt growing up the Okanagan.

“We’re about to get personal – so I hope you’re ready,” Gill told Peace Arch News Wednesday. “I would look at other, more fair girls, and feel super ugly because I never saw a person of colour who was seen as beautiful in that town.”

For that reason, Gill added, it’s important for people of colour to be given an opportunity like Miss White Rock and be included in the ambassador program.

“Now, in this role, just a few weeks ago at the princess party, I came in an Indian dress, and I saw these two Indian girls looking at me. They said wow, you’re so beautiful,” Gill said.

RELATED: After 16 years of leading White Rock Youth Ambassadors, Debbie Ward is stepping down

“I just think it’s important when you’re in a primarily white town to see people of colour put in these roles – the crown and everything. You look at them and think wow, I don’t have to be fair to be beautiful.”

“That’s what I thought when I was little.”

Gill was crowned Miss White Rock at the White Rock Youth Ambassadors annual awards gala last Friday

Emma Rose Harvey was named the friendship ambassador and princess, and Sarah Zhang was named a princess.

Simrit Kocher and Sabrina Zeng were named ambassadors.

“They seem very enthusiastic,” White Rock Ambassador co-ordinator Debbie Ward said of the new team.

“Hopefully, they will be keen to volunteer where needed.”

One of the first assignments given to the 2018 ambassadors was the White Rock Sea Festival and Torchlight Parade.

“Oh my goodness, that was so much fun,” Gill said of the parade.

“We were on the float for, I think, two hours. I did suffer a little bit of arm numbness from all the waving and a little bit of cheek numbness. It was really fun just seeing everybody’s face light up. The float is so beautifully crafted… it’s just a gorgeous float.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Cloverdale celebrates its favourite felines

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP backs petition for heritage funding

John Aldag hopes the petition will bring more support to heritage initiatives in Canada

Sea Festival parade car signage leads to complaint

Council candidate accused of violating city bylaw with vehicle lettering promoting his bid

‘If it’s a thing of the past, so be it’

After 16 years of leading White Rock Youth Ambassadors, Debbie Ward is stepping down

Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

Teen says it’s important for people of colour to be celebrated

Laurae McNally to run for Surrey school board ‘one more time’

‘I’m going to offer to represent the City of White Rock for one final term. This will be it for me,’ says longtime trustee.

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

$70K camera thief caught on camera in North Vancouver

Police say a $70,000 Arri Alexa Mini Camera was stolen from a camera rental store on July 31

Popular Lower Mainland park taking steps to curb illegal parking

Officials from different levels of government are working on Cultus Lake traffic problem

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

Most Read