Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

Teen says it’s important for people of colour to be celebrated

Miss White Rock Snover Gill (middle) waves to residents during the Torchlight Parade. (City of White Rock photo)

Being the odd girl out for much of her time growing up, the honour of being named Miss White Rock is that much more special for Snover Gill.

Gill, 17, who grew up in a “primarily white town in the Okanagan,” moved to White Rock last year after living in Surrey for four years.

Gill is of Indian ethnicity, and recalled how she felt growing up the Okanagan.

“We’re about to get personal – so I hope you’re ready,” Gill told Peace Arch News Wednesday. “I would look at other, more fair girls, and feel super ugly because I never saw a person of colour who was seen as beautiful in that town.”

For that reason, Gill added, it’s important for people of colour to be given an opportunity like Miss White Rock and be included in the ambassador program.

“Now, in this role, just a few weeks ago at the princess party, I came in an Indian dress, and I saw these two Indian girls looking at me. They said wow, you’re so beautiful,” Gill said.

“I just think it’s important when you’re in a primarily white town to see people of colour put in these roles – the crown and everything. You look at them and think wow, I don’t have to be fair to be beautiful.”

“That’s what I thought when I was little.”

Gill was crowned Miss White Rock at the White Rock Youth Ambassadors annual awards gala last Friday

Emma Rose Harvey was named the friendship ambassador and princess, and Sarah Zhang was named a princess.

Simrit Kocher and Sabrina Zeng were named ambassadors.

“They seem very enthusiastic,” White Rock Ambassador co-ordinator Debbie Ward said of the new team.

“Hopefully, they will be keen to volunteer where needed.”

One of the first assignments given to the 2018 ambassadors was the White Rock Sea Festival and Torchlight Parade.

“Oh my goodness, that was so much fun,” Gill said of the parade.

“We were on the float for, I think, two hours. I did suffer a little bit of arm numbness from all the waving and a little bit of cheek numbness. It was really fun just seeing everybody’s face light up. The float is so beautifully crafted… it’s just a gorgeous float.”