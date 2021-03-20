Small grants up to $500 available for neighbourhood projects

In 2020, North Delta’s Monika Jandu and her sister applied for a Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grant to purchase school supplies to create twelve backpacks that they donated to local schools. (Delta Foundation/submitted photo)

The Delta Foundation is accepting applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) from residents who have creative ideas to keep the community connected.

For the past two years, the Delta Foundation in partnership with the Vancouver Foundation (which provides funding for the program) and the City of Delta (which provides administrative support) has run the grant program and helped residents realize their choice of community projects.

Right now, Delta residents can apply for up to $500 in funding for projects focusing on the support of vulnerable residents and facilitating the digital exchange of skills, ideas, and resources in their community.

True to the grassroots spirit of the program, each Neighbourhood Small Grant is awarded by Delta residents themselves — local volunteers review the ideas submitted and decide which ones to fund.

Last year, 17 grants totaling $7,500 were awarded, with projects ranging from flower deliveries for local seniors, to virtual art, craft and hobby shows.

“When the pandemic started, we were concerned about the program as most projects involved gatherings like block parties and cultural celebrations,” Jennifer Graham, NSG community co-ordinator for the Delta Foundation, said in a press release.

“It was amazing to see the project leaders change their ideas and find creative ways to bring the community together. Since the pandemic changed the way we live, staying connected is needed more than ever.”

To learn more or apply for a grant, visit neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/communities/delta.

Applications for will remain open until all the program’s funds are dispersed.

Past project stories can be found on the Neighbourhood Small Grants – Delta Facebook page (@nsgdelta).



