Small grants can help boost Delta neighbourhoods

Delta Foundation grants range from $50 to $500 and are meant to fund creative community initiatives

With a Neighbourhood Small Grant of $300, residents of a strata corporation in Delta gathered for a beautification work party in July 2019 to install the plants and planter boxes and then hold a community BBQ and bocce tournament. (Submitted photo)

Delta residents who want to connect and engage with others to make their community a better place to live can do something about it with a Neighbourhood Small Grant from the Delta Foundation.

Based on a simple but powerful idea — that everyone is a valuable member of the community and that we all have something to share — Neighbourhood Small Grants help local residents strengthen their community by helping them come together, share their skills and knowledge, celebrate diversity, and increase their sense of belonging.

In 2019, with funding from the Vancouver Foundation and administrative support of the City of Delta, 15 projects throughout Delta received funding of between $50 and $500. Projects included a family clothing swap, social block parties, educational workshops, beautification work parties, a community shoreline cleanup and several other projects that brought friends and neighbours together to complete a project, or just get to know each other and have fun.

True to the grassroots spirit of the program, each Neighbourhood Small Grant is awarded by Delta residents themselves — local volunteers review the ideas submitted and decide which ones to fund.

Applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants are open now until April 6, 2020. For more information on the Neighbourhood Small Grants program, and to apply online, visit neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca or contact Jennifer Graham at jennifer.graham@deltafoundation.org.

RELATED: Delta council approves neighbourhood grant program

SEE ALSO: Small grants available for neighbourhood projects in Delta



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.