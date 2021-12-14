Sledding Spots in Surrey: Where to have fun in the snow

We welcome readers to submit their favourite sledding spots in Surrey, with email to edit@surreynowleader.com

Kids race on sleds in Parksville in 2018. (File photo: J.R. Rardon/Black Press Media)

With wet snow sticking in some parts of Surrey, and more of the fluffy stuff in the forecast later this week, some locals will be looking for good places to go sledding in the city.

Hilly parks and schoolyards are best, of course.

On Facebook, Oscar Coisne posted “Sledding Spots in Surrey” to the “Surrey BC events. Canada” group he administers for 8,600 followers.

The listed sledding sites include:

Royal Kwantlen Park (13035 104 Ave.)

Maple Park (14939 84 Ave.)

Robin Park (11240 150 St.)

East View Park (18939 60B Ave.)

Senator Reid Park (6115 136 St.)

Boundary Park (6058 Boundary Drive West)

Any missed sites that should be on this list? We welcome readers to submit their favourite sledding spots in Surrey. Shoot us an email to edit@surreynowleader.com, with “Sledding” in the subject line.

Happy sledding, everyone!

• READ MORE: Wet snow makes for a slushy commute in Surrey



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Snowsnowstorm