Sledding in Surrey: A list of the best places to slide, now that snow’s here

With snow falling across Metro Vancouver, here’s a list of the best spots to go sledding in Surrey, as found on the Facebook group Surrey BC events:
Royal Kwantlen Park.
13035 – 104 Avenue
Maple Park.
14939 – 84 Avenue
Robin Park.
11240 – 150 Street
East View Park.
18939 – 60B Avenue
Senator Reid Park.
6115 – 136 Street
Boundary Park.
6058 – Boundary Drive West
Redwood Park.
17900 – 20 Avenue
Added by members:
Surrey Nature Centre – Green Timbers Urban Forest.
14225 Green Timbers Way.
Southmere Village Park, Sourh Surrey.
1701 Martin Dr
Fleetwood Park (ball park).
15802 – 80 Ave
South Surrey Athletic Park.
14600 – 20 Ave
Underneath the Port Mann bridge, where the old dump used to be, has an amazing hill for sledding.