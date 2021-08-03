The Sikh Motorcycle Club held a ride on Saturday (July 31) from the Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford to the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin and to raise money for Diabetes Canada. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Sikh Motorcycle Club ride raises $113K for Diabetes Canada

B.C. portion of event on Saturday, July 31 travelled from Abbotsford to Surrey

The Sikh Motorcycle Club raised $113,000 for Diabetes Canada over the weekend.

A number of rides were held throughout Canada on Saturday (July 31) to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

The B.C. ride left from the Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford and ended at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey.

Along the way, the ride passed through Chilliwack, Mission, Vancouver and New Westminster, stopping at local temples and businesses and collecting donations.

Apart from the members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club, about 60 bikers from Blue Knights, the Muslim Riders Club, the Punishers MC, the Better Mountain MC, Dual Sports BC, the Blue Mountain MC and other motorcycle clubs participated in the ride.

The Sikh Motorcycle Club has done many events like this in the past, including the Cross Country Ride to raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society and the Ride to Punjab from Canada to raise funds for Khalsa Aid.

The Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada supports the “We Can’t Wait Another 100 Years” campaign to commemorate the discovery of insulin and address the urgency of diabetes.

The idea is to foster a national conversation that, although the 100th anniversary is an incredible discovery, insulin is not enough – it’s the starting line, not the finish line, for diabetes.

