Sikh Heritage Month

Sikh artists step into spotlight as Surrey celebrates ‘treasures’ of Sikh culture

Sikh Heritage Society of B.C. hosts “Khazaana: The Treasure of Sikh Heritage” at city hall

Sikh heritage is taking centre stage in Surrey this month.

City hall’s centre stage hosted “Khazaana: The Treasure of Sikh Heritage” April 8 and 9. The event, part of Sikh Heritage Month, highlighted a treasure trove of local Sikh artists, including fine art, poetry, film and stage performances.

Mohnaam Kaur Shergill, media co-ordinator for Sikh Heritage BC, said Khazaana translates as “treasure.”

The event featured Sikh artists and performers from across the Lower Mainland, “to tell their stories and to tell the audience a bit more about their experience growing up here and really just reflect on their journey,” Shergill said.

Brothers Bhavtaran and Ekampreet Sing Phull kicked off the event with performances of classical Indian music – Jugalbandi – on drums and tabla. The brothers performed in front of a sold-out crowd .

This year, SHBC celebrates the sixth anniversary of the special month with a series of events and awards designed to recognize and celebrate the unique contributions of Sikh Canadians.

To close the month, SHBC will host a kirtan (Sikh musical prayers) and shastar (Sikh weaponry) exhibit April 30 at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara (7050 120 St.) in Surrey, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also as part of Sikh Heritage Month, SHBC hosted a live art festival at City Hall on April 7 and April 8.

Bhavtaran Singh Phull and Ekampreet Singh Phull performing at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Bhavtaran Singh Phull performing at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Preeti Kaur Dhaliwal performing at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Japnaam Kaur performing spoken word poetry at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Japnaam Kaur performing spoken word poetry at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

READ MORE: ‘Treasure of Sikh Heritage’ exhibit in Surrey and April’s other Sikh Heritage Month celebrations

-With files from Tom Zillich


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

 

Bhavtaran Singh Phull and Ekampreet Singh Phull performing at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Japnaam Kaur performing spoken word poetry at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Japnaam Kaur performing spoken word poetry at the Sikh Heritage month art exhibit Khazaana - The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at city hall in Surrey on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Vaisakhi Night at Vancouver Whitecaps game features dancers, music, motorcycle club
Next story
South Surrey ‘Active Start’ program to focus on youngsters’ skills, confidence

Just Posted

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

File photo: Anna Burns
UPDATE: Surrey Mounties locate woman reported missing in Fraser Heights

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
OUR VIEW: Clarity is required over Surrey policing motion ‘interpretation’

A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed on a bus in Whalley Tuesday night in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Teenager stabbed on Surrey bus dies in hospital