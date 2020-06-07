Siblings share beachfront memories following reopening of White Rock’s East Beach parking

50 pay-parking spaces were opened this week

The chatter among a group of siblings and their spouses who were carefully spaced on a grassy patch of East Beach Thursday included memories of childhood days spent running across the shoreline rocks towards the water.

By the end of summer, it didn’t hurt to make the barefoot dash, thanks to calluses built up from the repeated trek, they recalled.

Mike Smith remembered sending his sister Jan out into the seaweed to help him and his brothers round up crabs to sell to a business across the street.

“I still don’t like seaweed,” Jan laughed.

Four of the five who sat to enjoy the company, the fresh air, the sun and lunch from Moby Dick’s shared the same last name: siblings Mike, Jan and Garry Smith, as well as Garry’s wife Brenda.

READ MORE: White Rock reopens more waterfront parking

Jan and her husband Ray Bula travelled from Burnaby for the visit, which was the first the group had enjoyed in about six weeks. Mike Smith drove from New Westminster, while Garry and Brenda Smith had a shorter journey to partake, travelling from within Surrey.

Pre-pandemic, the good-humoured group would meet about once a month, but “not too often, we can’t tolerate one another,” Garry Smith quipped.

Thursday’s visit was organized following word of the City of White Rock’s reopening earlier in the week of some 50 pay-parking spaces in East Beach.

“As soon as we heard it was open, we said we have to come down,” Jan Smith said.

Supporting local businesses was also part of the motivation, Mike Smith added.

“They’ve had a rough deal,” he said, referring to impacts that began with the December 2018 storm that devastated the city’s pier.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir teacher to submit ‘COVID letters’ to Surrey Archives

Surrey Archives documenting COVID-19 pandemic

‘Racism, it destroys your soul’: Surrey man looks to youth for change

Roy Campbell explains his ‘unique perspective and experience’ as a biracial man who has faced racism

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 6: ‘Pods’ set up at Surrey homeless centre; B.C. starts to see employment return

Siblings share beachfront memories following reopening of White Rock’s East Beach parking

50 pay-parking spaces were opened this week

UPDATE: Missing 37-year-old woman has been found

Cheryl Brovold was last seen June 2 in the 15800-block of 96th Avenue

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

VIDEO: No sign of plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Efforts to locate the aircraft are underway

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jennifer Quesnel’s three sons

Run for Water: Abbotsford man raises $100,000 running 100-mile marathon

Kevin Barata ran up and down Ledgeview Trails 32 times, exceeding elevation of Mt. Everest

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

Most Read