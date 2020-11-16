Shredding event raises $10,000 for South Surrey Rotarians’ efforts

The Rotary Club of South Surrey’s Oct. 31 shredding fundraiser generated around $10,000. (Contributed photo)

The Rotary Club of South Surrey’s latest shredding fundraiser notched a record, raising $10,000 for the club’s priority projects.

The amount is the most ever generated by the fundraiser since the club began hosting it, according to member Deirdre O’Ruairc.

“Rotary Club of South Surrey would like to express ‘A Big Thank you to the Community for their Support and Generosity,” O’Ruairc told Peace Arch News by email.

The event was held Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the Ocean Park Safeway. Funds raised will support the club’s two international projects; a hospice in Thailand and an orphanage in Cambodia, as well as Sources Community Resource Centres.

The next shredding event is being planned for April, O’Ruairc said.

