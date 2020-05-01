Show of thanks warms hearts at South Surrey retirement community

Carole Hartfield (left) and her daughter Kyla visit with their mom/grandma June Hardie, a resident at Suncrest Retirement Community in South Surrey, where Hartfield last weekend added wooden hearts to an outside fence to thank staff members. (Lisa Snell photo)

A heartfelt show of appreciation added to the fence outside of a South Surrey retirement residence is brightening days for staff and residents alike.

Lisa Snell, an administrator at Suncrest Retirement Community, said the gesture by Carole Hartfield – whose mother, June Hardie, calls the retirement community home – was “just so beautiful and thoughtful.”

“The reaction from our residents… it was amazing,” Snell added. “They all really enjoyed it – and staff, too, of course.”

Erected last weekend, the show of thanks consists of dozens of wooden hearts, each bearing the name of a Suncrest staff person.

Set up near a window, they are a welcome sight during the difficult days of social isolation that have prevented non-essential visitors from coming inside.

“It’s been really difficult, obviously, for everybody in the care homes. We’re pretty much in lockdown,” Snell said.

Still, residents at Suncrest – there are currently 89 – are “doing quite well.”

Visits are carried out from the safe distance afforded through a slightly open window, or via FaceTime, and staff are sharing their musical talents to help keep residents entertained.

“We’re trying to keep it fun,” Snell said.

Carole Hartfield (left) added dozens of wooden hearts to a fence outside of Suncrest Retirement Community. Bearing the names of staff members, the hearts were a gesture of appreciation from Hartfield, whose mother calls the facility home. (Lisa Snell photo)