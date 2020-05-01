Show of thanks warms hearts at South Surrey retirement community

A heartfelt show of appreciation added to the fence outside of a South Surrey retirement residence is brightening days for staff and residents alike.
Lisa Snell, an administrator at Suncrest Retirement Community, said the gesture by Carole Hartfield – whose mother, June Hardie, calls the retirement community home – was “just so beautiful and thoughtful.”
“The reaction from our residents… it was amazing,” Snell added. “They all really enjoyed it – and staff, too, of course.”
Erected last weekend, the show of thanks consists of dozens of wooden hearts, each bearing the name of a Suncrest staff person.
Set up near a window, they are a welcome sight during the difficult days of social isolation that have prevented non-essential visitors from coming inside.
“It’s been really difficult, obviously, for everybody in the care homes. We’re pretty much in lockdown,” Snell said.
Still, residents at Suncrest – there are currently 89 – are “doing quite well.”
Visits are carried out from the safe distance afforded through a slightly open window, or via FaceTime, and staff are sharing their musical talents to help keep residents entertained.
“We’re trying to keep it fun,” Snell said.
