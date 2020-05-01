Carole Hartfield (left) and her daughter Kyla visit with their mom/grandma June Hardie, a resident at Suncrest Retirement Community in South Surrey, where Hartfield last weekend added wooden hearts to an outside fence to thank staff members. (Lisa Snell photo)

Show of thanks warms hearts at South Surrey retirement community

Resident’s daughter carves staff names into dozens of wooden hearts

A heartfelt show of appreciation added to the fence outside of a South Surrey retirement residence is brightening days for staff and residents alike.

Lisa Snell, an administrator at Suncrest Retirement Community, said the gesture by Carole Hartfield – whose mother, June Hardie, calls the retirement community home – was “just so beautiful and thoughtful.”

“The reaction from our residents… it was amazing,” Snell added. “They all really enjoyed it – and staff, too, of course.”

Erected last weekend, the show of thanks consists of dozens of wooden hearts, each bearing the name of a Suncrest staff person.

Set up near a window, they are a welcome sight during the difficult days of social isolation that have prevented non-essential visitors from coming inside.

READ MORE: B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

“It’s been really difficult, obviously, for everybody in the care homes. We’re pretty much in lockdown,” Snell said.

Still, residents at Suncrest – there are currently 89 – are “doing quite well.”

Visits are carried out from the safe distance afforded through a slightly open window, or via FaceTime, and staff are sharing their musical talents to help keep residents entertained.

“We’re trying to keep it fun,” Snell said.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and video to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Carole Hartfield (left) added dozens of wooden hearts to a fence outside of Suncrest Retirement Community. Bearing the names of staff members, the hearts were a gesture of appreciation from Hartfield, whose mother calls the facility home. (Lisa Snell photo)

Carole Hartfield’s wooden hearts adorn a fence outside of Suncrest Retirement Community. Bearing the names of staff members, the hearts were a gesture of appreciation from Hartfield, whose mother calls the facility home. (Lisa Snell photo)

Previous story
Delta School District staff helping feed local families

Just Posted

Show of thanks warms hearts at South Surrey retirement community

Resident’s daughter carves staff names into dozens of wooden hearts

Midnight blaze at Surrey oil-service centre

Firefighters, police and Fortis respond to scene

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 1: Heartfelt show of support in South Surrey, applications for $1,000 benefit open

Delta School District staff helping feed local families

District staff assemble and distribute food hampers to 125 families across the city each week

South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Town Hall Friday

Zoom meeting to run from 10 a.m. to noon on May 1

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Most Read