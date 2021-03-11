Shake Up: Earthquake exhibit opens at Cloverdale’s Museum of Surrey

Museum of Surrey curator Colleen Sharpe examines footage from the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906. The footage and a replica San Fran street car are part of a new museum exhibition on earthquakes. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)

An exhibit on the “The Big One” has just opened at the Museum of Surrey.

Called Shake Up: Preserving What We Value, the latest exhibition is all about earthquakes—and earthquake history.

Located in the museum’s large feature space, Shake Up was originally developed by UBC’s Museum of Anthropology.

Using cultural objects, art, and multimedia displays, Shake Up tells the story of earthquakes—and other natural disasters—through First Nations’ knowledge passed down through oral histories.

“It’s about reflecting on what we value, and how we ensure we keep our loved ones and stories safe,” Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager, said in a press release.

Shake Up is also hands on. Museum patrons will be able to jump on an electric car and ride down a simulated San Francisco street. “The exhibit also features never-before-seen footage of the big 1906 quake aftermath.”

Museum-goers will also be able to get up close to a Langley-built, earthquake-proof yurt.

The new exhibit also examines earthquakes through a pop-culture lens using toys, movie posters and other memorabilia.

“Surrey-specific content and artifacts from the Heritage Surrey collection will also be on display,” notes to the release.

Shake Up: Preserving What We Value runs until June 6.

Visitors must pre-register for self-guided tours. The museum is open from Wednesday to Saturday and follows City of Surrey COVID-19 safety protocols as per Health B.C. Call 604-592-6956 or email museum@surrey.ca to register.



