Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell appeared in video with Mayor Darryl Walker to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. (City of White Rock)

SFN, City of White Rock release video for National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is on June 21

The Semiahmoo First Nation and City of White Rock released a video in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Held annually on June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day is for Canadians to recognize and honour the heritage, contributions and diverse cultures of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

“Very special day for us as First Nations people across the country allow for the era of truth and reconciliation,” SFH Chief Harley Chappell said in the video, which was shared on the city’s website. “The era of relationship building and healing. To be able to come together and celebrate our diverse cultures, our diverse languages, and work together to build a deeper, better understanding of the future of our country.”

In the video, Mayor Darryl Walker acknowledged White Rock as the unceded territory of Semiahmoo First Nation and the Coast Salish people.

“We have, what I believe, is a wonderful relationship with Semiahmoo First Nation and Coast Salish. That is build on trust and believing as we work together, we can do better for everybody,” Walker said.

“On the 21st of June, remember First Nations, remember how important their culture is to our country.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock-South Surrey Meals On Wheels keeps rolling through COVID-19

Just Posted

Cloverdale mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Surrey grads find a new way to celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Schools Superintendent says it’s ‘no question it isn’t grad as normal’

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 20: South Surrey recovery house launches satellite food bank; Peace Arch Park remains closed

Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

Police say perceived gunfire in 12500-block of 22 Avenue was officers deploying ‘less lethal’ options

CAF captain faces sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in Surrey, Langley

Dept. of National Defence says alleged incidents happened between May 2016 and December 2019

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Indigenous repatriation projects get new funding from BC government

Royal BC Museum in Victoria changed its policies last year to no longer collect or study ancestral remains

Most Read