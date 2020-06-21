SFN, City of White Rock release video for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell appeared in video with Mayor Darryl Walker to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. (City of White Rock)

The Semiahmoo First Nation and City of White Rock released a video in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Held annually on June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day is for Canadians to recognize and honour the heritage, contributions and diverse cultures of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

“Very special day for us as First Nations people across the country allow for the era of truth and reconciliation,” SFH Chief Harley Chappell said in the video, which was shared on the city’s website. “The era of relationship building and healing. To be able to come together and celebrate our diverse cultures, our diverse languages, and work together to build a deeper, better understanding of the future of our country.”

In the video, Mayor Darryl Walker acknowledged White Rock as the unceded territory of Semiahmoo First Nation and the Coast Salish people.

“We have, what I believe, is a wonderful relationship with Semiahmoo First Nation and Coast Salish. That is build on trust and believing as we work together, we can do better for everybody,” Walker said.

“On the 21st of June, remember First Nations, remember how important their culture is to our country.”