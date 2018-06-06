Seniors Showcase to show off what Cloverdale seniors are up to

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre is opening its doors on Saturday, June 9, to send off Seniors’ Week with a celebration.

Seniors’ Week runs annually in early June, to celebrate seniors and their many contributions to B.C.’s communities. This year, it runs from June 3–9. In Cloverdale, it will culminate in a Seniors Showcase and barbecue at the recreation centre.

“We want to highlight all the amazing things our seniors are doing and invite people in to see it firsthand, give it a try, and maybe get involved themselves,” said an organizer of the event.

Bingo, table tennis, ukulele playing, woodcarving, knitting, pickleball, stamp collecting, choir and more will be available for visitors to either watch or participate in.

The showcase runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 Street) on Saturday. For those who arrive early, there will be free pickleball or badminton lessons at 10:30 a.m.

Recreation centre staff will also be serving up a free barbecue, while supplies last, sponsored by the Cloverdale Seniors Advisory Board. First come, first served.



