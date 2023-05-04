SENIORS SCENE:Plant and bake sale this Saturday

Be sure not to miss the Kent Street Activity Centre annual Plant and Bake Sale. Doors open this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Any donations of your extra outdoor plants, seedlings, herbs or bulbs would be greatly appreciated and can be dropped off Friday, May 5, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Delicious homemade baking and frozen meals from the Kent Street Kitchen will also be on sale. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Looking for something special to do the Mother’s Day weekend? The Kent Street Choristers present their Spring Concert “Say it with a Song” on Saturday, May 13, 2-3 p.m. The concert will be held in the Kent Street Activity Centre auditorium with light refreshments following the performance. Tickets are only $10/adults, $5 for children 12 years and under and can be purchased from the Kent Street Activity Centre or from Tapestry Music.

• Registration for all White Rock Recreation and Culture summer programs and day excursions begins on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. Online registration at whiterockcity.ca/register, phone in 604-541-2199 or in person at any White Rock Recreation Centre. View the summer guide online on Friday, May 19, at whiterockcity.ca/guide.

• The Kent Street Players present “Mother Goose, State Your Case” by Patricia Walker on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. This Reader’s Theatre Performance is directed by Rita Humphreys. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at the Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre or Centennial Park Leisure Centre. Light refreshments are also provided. What an enjoyable way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Call 604-541-2199 for more information or to purchase a ticket.

• If you enjoy working with wood, the Peninsula Woodcarvers are a Kent Street Activity Group you just might want to check out. This group meets every Tuesday at Semiahmoo Secondary School from 6-9 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. A Kent Street Centre membership is required. Drop in and try out this activity group three times with a guest pass prior to purchasing membership. Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

• The Kent Street Choristers are seeking both a pianist and an experienced, qualified choral director with strong leadership and interpersonal skills for September. The Choristers are an established SATB community choir who rehearse weekly during the day and have performed in local concerts and many Senior Chorfests over the years. Please contact the Kent Street Activity Centre at 604-541-2231 for more information.

• The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you to Wednesday night dances. Each night a different band is featured playing live music for social dancing. Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Buy your tickets at the door (cash only). May 10 enjoy the great sounds of the Silver Stars and on May 17 dance to the music of Alpiners. Ticket cost is only $9, or $7 if you have a Kent Street Activity Centre membership.

The Kent Street Activity Centre located at 1475 Kent St. is open to persons 55 years of age or better. New members are welcome. For more information on activities, programs and volunteer opportunities please call the Centre at 604-541-2231.

ColumnSeniors