Members of the Little Acorns Junior Kindergarten and Child Care stopped by the Kent Street Activity Centre to deliver some socially-distanced Valentine’s Day greetings to seniors. (Contributed photo)

Members of the Little Acorns Junior Kindergarten and Child Care stopped by the Kent Street Activity Centre to deliver some socially-distanced Valentine’s Day greetings to seniors. (Contributed photo)

SENIORS SCENE: Volunteers team up to deliver meals to seniors

Low-cost frozen meals through frozen food offered weekly

The Kent Street Activity Centre and the Seniors Come Share Society have teamed up to reach more people with nutritious, low-cost frozen meals through frozen food delivery.

Kent Street Centre kitchen volunteers prepare the meals and Seniors Come Share Society volunteers pick up the meals on Mondays for delivery. The centre continues to provide on-site frozen food for purchase as well – every Monday 9 a.m.-noon.

To order a meal for delivery please call 604-531-9400 ext. 207, or email Denisa.Biela@comeshare.ca

• With the weather outside getting chillier, White Rock Recreation and Culture wants to get you moving and active from the comfort and safety of your own home with eight fitness and yoga videos. Led by our certified instructors, the classes require minimal equipment, are 30 minutes long, and include Zumba Gold, Yoga for Seniors, Stretch and Strength and more. All videos can be viewed at www.whiterockcity.ca/onlinerecreation

• This week, seniors at the Kent Street Activity Centre welcomed some visitors from Little Acorns Junior Kindergarten and Child Care for a socially distanced visit for Valentine’s Day.

The children stood outside the centre and performed a song and then shared their special handmade Valentine cards on the windows for all seniors inside to enjoy.

Thank you to Little Acorns for spreading kindness and joy to Kent Street Activity Centre members.

• Zumba Gold is returning to White Rock Recreation and Culture with a six-week program delivered via Zoom with instructor Mary Lou Rust.

Get energized with Latin and international-inspired music from the comfort and safety of your home starting on Monday, Feb. 22.

Call 604-541-2199 to register or online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• Learn how to protect yourself from current COVID-19-related scams and reduce the chances of becoming a victim at a fraud-awareness workshop on Thursday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-noon. The workshop is co-sponsored with White Rock Community Policing. Call 604-541-2199 to pre-register for this free workshop or go online to www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Please don’t forget that if you are in need of some help during the pandemic and not sure who to contact, check out a complete listing of community resources available to seniors on the City of White Rock website: www.whiterockcity.ca/seniors

The Kent Street Activity Centre located at 1475 Kent Street is open to persons 55 years of age or better. The Centre is currently open to participants in registered programs only. Customer service is by phone, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 604-541-2199. For the latest COVID-19 updates visit www.whiterockcity.ca/COVID19

ColumnSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semiahmoo students donate $525 worth of COVID supplies to school

Just Posted

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Kevin Hill photo)
13 dead after Surrey Memorial Hospital outbreak

115 cases of COVID-19 were reported since Nov. 18

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Wind chill values ranging from - 10 C to - 25 C will remain until the end of the weekend. (File photo)
Environment Canada forecasts snow, -10 C to -25 C wind chills for Lower Mainland

Arctic outflow temperatures will remain in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley until end of weekend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (The Canadian Press and Now-Leader file)
Surrey mayor ‘more confident than ever’ for SkyTrain expansion after funding pledge

Trudeau says $14.9 billion will be doled out over next eight years for major public transit projects

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum is using his last few days at the museum to draw attention to the racism and gaslighting he says he has experienced. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Most Read