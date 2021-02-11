SENIORS SCENE: Volunteers team up to deliver meals to seniors

Members of the Little Acorns Junior Kindergarten and Child Care stopped by the Kent Street Activity Centre to deliver some socially-distanced Valentine’s Day greetings to seniors. (Contributed photo)

The Kent Street Activity Centre and the Seniors Come Share Society have teamed up to reach more people with nutritious, low-cost frozen meals through frozen food delivery.

Kent Street Centre kitchen volunteers prepare the meals and Seniors Come Share Society volunteers pick up the meals on Mondays for delivery. The centre continues to provide on-site frozen food for purchase as well – every Monday 9 a.m.-noon.

To order a meal for delivery please call 604-531-9400 ext. 207, or email Denisa.Biela@comeshare.ca

• With the weather outside getting chillier, White Rock Recreation and Culture wants to get you moving and active from the comfort and safety of your own home with eight fitness and yoga videos. Led by our certified instructors, the classes require minimal equipment, are 30 minutes long, and include Zumba Gold, Yoga for Seniors, Stretch and Strength and more. All videos can be viewed at www.whiterockcity.ca/onlinerecreation

• This week, seniors at the Kent Street Activity Centre welcomed some visitors from Little Acorns Junior Kindergarten and Child Care for a socially distanced visit for Valentine’s Day.

The children stood outside the centre and performed a song and then shared their special handmade Valentine cards on the windows for all seniors inside to enjoy.

Thank you to Little Acorns for spreading kindness and joy to Kent Street Activity Centre members.

• Zumba Gold is returning to White Rock Recreation and Culture with a six-week program delivered via Zoom with instructor Mary Lou Rust.

Get energized with Latin and international-inspired music from the comfort and safety of your home starting on Monday, Feb. 22.

Call 604-541-2199 to register or online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• Learn how to protect yourself from current COVID-19-related scams and reduce the chances of becoming a victim at a fraud-awareness workshop on Thursday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-noon. The workshop is co-sponsored with White Rock Community Policing. Call 604-541-2199 to pre-register for this free workshop or go online to www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Please don’t forget that if you are in need of some help during the pandemic and not sure who to contact, check out a complete listing of community resources available to seniors on the City of White Rock website: www.whiterockcity.ca/seniors

The Kent Street Activity Centre located at 1475 Kent Street is open to persons 55 years of age or better. The Centre is currently open to participants in registered programs only. Customer service is by phone, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 604-541-2199. For the latest COVID-19 updates visit www.whiterockcity.ca/COVID19

ColumnSeniors