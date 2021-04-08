SENIORS SCENE: New provincial health order puts in-person fitness classes on hold

Spring has sprung, and with it comes the milder weather which is conducive to getting outside and connecting with others.

Walk and Talk (with the emphasis on talk) is an eight-week program where you explore the beautiful neighbourhoods and urban trails in White Rock.

Enjoy the conversations and companionship of others as you are guided through the community by an experienced and first aid certified leader. Call 604-541-2199 to register for these Wednesday afternoon walks that depart from the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• In light of the new provincial public health order, White Rock Recreation and Culture must cancel all indoor group fitness, dance, yoga and Pilates classes until April 19, 2021 at midnight. We want to still keep you active and engaged in activities so make sure to check out whiterockcity.ca/register for new Zoom fitness classes, including Movement for Fitness, Zumba Gold, Body Works and Fit Camp 55+.

• While our in-person fitness classes are currently suspended, don’t forget that White Rock Recreation and Culture has eight fitness and yoga videos that will keep you active and moving in the comfort and safety of your own home. Led by our certified instructors, the classes require minimal equipment, are 30 minutes long, and include Zumba Gold, Yoga for Seniors, Stretch and Strength and more. All videos can be viewed at www.whiterockcity.ca/onlinerecreation

• Have you heard that the Kent Street Activity Centre’s frozen meal sale is the best-kept secret in White Rock? Drop into our centre next Monday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and noon and find out what the buzz is all about.

Discover a fabulous variety of nutritious and delicious frozen meals, soups, baked goods and homemade jams. Cash only, please, and make sure to bring your own bag.

• If you need help with a simple tax situation, both Sources and the Seniors Come Share Society can help you file your taxes.

If you are over 55 years old, and your income is less than $35,000 – or $45,000 for couples – and you live in Surry/White Rock please call Sources at 604-542-4357 or the Seniors Come Share Society at 604-531-9400 ext. 216 to book an appointment.

• Thursday, April 15, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., join A Rocha Canada’s educator Julie Forster for a free Zoom event, Urban Gardening 101.

Learn how to supplement your meals with inexpensive and healthy herbs, leafy greens and edible flowers all that can be grown in a windowsill or on a balcony or patio. The Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table and A Rocha Canada are hosting this event, brought to you by the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Healthy Community Grant Program.

To register call 604-531-9400 Ext. 219 or email nisa.moman@comeshare.com

The Kent Street Activity Centre located at 1475 Kent St. is open to persons 55 years of age or better. The Centre is currently open to participants in registered programs only. Customer service is by phone, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at 604-541-2199. For the latest COVID-19 City of White Rock updates visit www.whiterockcity.ca/COVID19

ColumnSeniors