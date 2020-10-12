SENIORS SCENE: Modified programs planned for autumn

Some seniors’ activities have returned to City of White Rock, with safety protocols in place

This week, White Rock Recreation and Culture welcomed back registered participants with a modified selection of programs and activities set to run throughout this fall.

There is still space in a number of fabulous programs and activities. Check out our fall recreation guide and sign up for a program or two at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Registration can also be taken over the phone at 604-541-2199. There is no in-person registration, however, as facilities will still be closed.

• Pre-registration is required for all programs and activities (no drop-in allowed) and all participants will have to follow strict health and safety guidelines, as set out by the provincial health officer, WorksafeBC and Fraser Health. It is important to note that all White Rock Recreation and Culture facilities will be open to registered participants only.

If you need to reach us, please contact us during customer service hours, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 604-541-2199 and staff will be happy to help.

• Four more free online fitness and yoga videos have been released by White Rock Recreation and Culture.

These 30-minute videos are led by our very own amazing instructors and include chair yoga, zumba gold, standing stability 60-plus and stretch & strength. If you prefer to exercise from the comfort and safety of your own home, then this is a perfect choice for you. Please visit www.whiterockcity.ca/onlinerecreation for more information.

• Increase your flexibility, balance, and strength in one of our yoga classes.

Choose from a number of different yoga styles such as chair yoga, yoga for seniors, yoga for stiff guys and gentle hatha yoga.

For more information on these programs, make sure to check out the fall recreation guide at www.whiterockcity.ca/register or call 604-541-2199.

• Connect with nature and experience the beautiful outdoors with a variety of day hikes and urban walks.

Participants will meet at the location and spend two to four hours walking at a moderate pace, or hiking to beautiful destinations such as Minnekhada Regional Park, UBC Pacific Spirit Park, Belcarra Regional Park and more.

For more information, please 604-541-2199.

• Improve your knowledge of computers through introductory Windows 10, iPad and Zoom classes for older adults. A variety of programs are available.

Small-group classes will be held in the White Rock Community Centre. Masks are required to be worn in the class. Call 604-541-2199 for more.

• For a complete listing of community resources available to seniors on the City of White Rock, please check out www.whiterockcity.ca/seniors

The Kent Street Activity Centre located at 1475 Kent St. is open to persons 55 years of age or better. The Centre is temporarily closed and programs are cancelled to protect against the spread of COVID-19. For updates about the City of White Rock Facilities and programs, visit whiterockcity.ca/COVID19 or call 604-541-2100.

CoronavirusSeniors