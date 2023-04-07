Seniors learn personal safety techniques from master self-defense instructor

‘Be aware of what is going on around you’ speaker cautions at Lunch ’n Learn event

Older adults in White Rock and Surrey recently had lunch with more on the agenda than good food.

At last week’s Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table Lunch ‘N Learn event, more than 115 seniors gleaned excellent advice about personal safety from Lorne Davidson, a master instructor in Songahm taekwondo, who shared helpful tools for staying safe.

“Being alert and self-confident is the main key,” Davidson said.

“Be aware of what is going on around you. Don’t walk with your head down and make eye contact when passing someone.”

Davidson emphasized that it is always a good idea to have a buddy with you when out walking, especially at night.

Other tips included keeping your distance around crowds and not drawing attention to yourself by wearing expensive jewelry.

Davidson demonstrated many moves that can be used when threatened, such as going for sensitive areas like eyes, nose, ears.

He told those gathered that a hard foot stomp or soccer-style kick in the shins was very effective.

Most important, Davidson said, is if your life is in danger, give the perpetrator your watch, cash, phone, or anything of value that they want, because your life is more valuable than any possession.

The Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table hosts a Lunch ‘N Learn event every month for older adults in the community made possible by various grants.

Events are free to all but require registration; the venue is the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).

The next one will be on Thursday, April 20, featuring BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

Call 604-531-9400 ext. 220 to register or email semi.seniors@gmail.com

