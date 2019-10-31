Seniors gather in South Surrey for Chong Yong Festival

More than 200 seniors gathered together last month in South Surrey for the annual Chong Yong Seniors Festival and dinner.

Invited guests – all of whom were at least 80 years old – were honoured with gifts and asked to “explain the secret of their longevity” with others.

The event, sponsored by the Ricana Seniors Support Foundation of White Rock, was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (15450 20 Ave.), and church members were also among those who took part.

The event, held Oct. 20, featured a dinner that combined Chinese favourites – including Chinese Chong Yong cake – with other international cuisine, and entertainment was provided, as well.

Included in the festivities were a variety of Chinese folk dances, singing by the Ricana seniors, a performance by the South Surrey Yin Ge Yen Wu Choir, and a Richmond-based seniors dance team. As well, another dance group led by Lucy Liu performed, while singer Li Yin Wang performed operatic renditions of two songs, Love Lasts Forever and O Mia Bambina Cara.

The Ricana Seniors Support Foundation was started by founder Rita Fu, who – after her parents moved to Canada from China and faced many logistical and social challenges – realized there was a need for more support in the Canadian-Asian community.



