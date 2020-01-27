Seniors agility program now available to North Delta residents

Delta Gymnastics is expanding its popular Seniors Can Move program thanks to provincial grant

Delta Gymnastics is expanding its Seniors Can Move program to service North Delta residents.

The programs is designed to re-acquaint seniors with the ABC’s of sport — agility, balance, coordination and strength, according to a recent press release.

“Delta Gymnastics invites seniors to join them in becoming comfortable with movement again and belong to a group where fundamental movement skills are practiced in an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere,” the release states. “Regular activity and exercise is crucial to the physical and mental health of our community.”

The release says seniors’ lack of confidence in their ability to move can result in isolation and limited mobility.

“The seniors joining Seniors Can Move are better equipped to prevent falls and maintain their health and enhance and enjoy their quality of life” Ana Arciniega, executive director of Delta Gymnastics, said in a press release. “By delivering the program at our facility, seniors are surrounded by younger members of our community which is inspiring to both young and old. Both groups develop respect and appreciation of one another. Everyone is so excited to have them at our gym.”

The program was initially offered to members from four local senior facilities, and Chanelle Gunderson, recreation coordinator for The Waterford seniors residential care home in Tsawwassen, called Seniors Can Move a “game changer.”

“Each week I notice improvement in my seniors’ balance and flexibility,” Gunderson said in a press release. “This program has boosted their confidence and they now believe they can do activities they never thought they could do before.”

Thanks to the program’s overwhelming success — which netted the Delta Gymnastics Society a $150,000 grant from the provincial government in July to keep it going and develop a 10-week model to pilot in other communities — Seniors Can Move is now expanding into North Delta.

Seniors Can Move is free for those age 65 and over, and walkers and canes are welcome. Transportation is also available for North Delta residents to and from Delta Gymnastics’ facility in Ladner.

Space is limited; call Delta Gymnastics at 604-943-0460 to secure your spot.

For more information on Delta Gymnastics Society’s programs, events and activities, visit deltagymnastics.com.

