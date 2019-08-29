Alex Browne photo Tea Temptations members (left to right) Denise Douglas, Sheri McLean-Smith, Michele Palmer and Nancy Fanton toast their upcoming Autumn Leaves Tea at Ocean Park Community Hall.

Senior guests invited to join in South Surrey Tea Temptations party

Free tickets for those ‘65 and better’ must be reserved for Ocean Park event

If you’re a fun-loving, young-at-heart senior – and ready to be tempted by the prospect of a complimentary tea – a group of South Surrey ladies want to hear from you.

The volunteer group, who have adopted the name ‘The Tea Temptations,’ are offering a free ‘Autumn Leaves Tea’ at Ocean Park Community Hall for those 65 and better – complete with their own home-made sandwiches and other goodies – as a result of a Neighbourhood Small Grant from the Vancouver Foundation.

The tea will take place at the hall (1577 128 St.) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Also present will be members of the White Rock Youth Ambassadors who will “make a significant contribution to the tea,” according to organizer and spokesperson Michele Palmer.

All that’s necessary to attend is to reserve tickets in advance by emailing teatemptations@hotmail.com.

Reserved tickets must be picked up in person on Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave., or by arranging an alternative pick-up time (no tickets will be issued at the door).

“The inspiration for this came from a couple of senior ladies I was talking to a few years ago,” Palmer, who applied for the grant, said.

“They said that while there were a lot of activities for seniors during the week, weekends can be quiet,” she said. “I thought ‘I’m going to (organize) a tea here.’

The Vancouver Foundation grants, which Palmer first read about in the Peace Arch News, “are about anything that brings the community together,” she said.

“The goal is to provide something good for interaction and connecting with other people.”

With the help of her sister, Denise Douglas, and five other women, most of them retired, she has done just that – and the reaction, even before a single tea-cup has been filled, indicates the community is more than ready for a semi-formal occasion that gives seniors a chance to dress up in their Sunday best and mix with others.

Others have been generous with donations – including a White Rock woman who volunteered a collection of tea cups given her by her mother, grandmother and godmother.

Well in advance of the Sept. 8 ticket pick-up, more than 50 per cent of the 100 available tickets have already be claimed, which has led the group to make plans for another tea, dubbed the Christmas Jingle Mingle, at the same venue, on Dec. 8.

“People can pick up tickets for that, too, on Sept. 8 at the community centre,” Palmer said. “But because there is no grant for that, tickets will be $10 each.

“My goal is this will be the beginning of offering teas three or four times a year. Each one will be paying for itself – we’re not here to make money.”

There is only one misconception to overcome, Palmer said.

“For the first one, being a free event is a bit of an obstacle – some people think it’s for people who can’t afford to go out, but that’s not it at all. It’s just for people who want to enjoy themselves.”

But even when the Tea Temptations begin charging for tickets, it’s still going to be one of the best bargains around, as co-organizer Nancy Fanton noted.

“It’s hard to go out to anything these days without spending a lot of money,” she said.

Previous story
Chefs shop for White Rock Pier gala event

Just Posted

Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico

‘Super Round’ games to be played tomorrow at South Surrey’s Softball City

Police in Surrey ask for help identifying car and people of interest in shooting

RCMP release two images as they investigate early morning shooting that hurt one man on Aug. 12

Delta police officers take gold and silver at World Police and Fire Games

DPD Const. Jessy Sahota and Sgt. Mo Parry won three gold and two silver medals between them

Surrey’s anti-gang unit targets 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Free breakfast at Surrey sandwich shop on Sept. 3

Franchisee Rob Mackay opened Big Star in the Central City area in 2017

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 29

Events and community listings for North Delta

Trial by jury for defendants in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face charges in connection with 2017 undercover activist video

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

Drowning man plucked from Fraser River by alert boaters

Hope resident screamed for help as man carried swiftly down river

Most Read