Semiahmoo students donate $525 worth of COVID supplies to school

A group of Semiahmoo Secondary students have taken the fight against COVID-19 into their own hands.

Semiahmoo student Alisa Zheng told Peace Arch News via email last month that the student-run nonprofit Colour of Campus Society (CCS) donated $525 worth of COVID-19 supplies to the school. The supplies included 25 hand sanitizer dispensers and six gallons of sanitizer.

“During the winter break, after months of planning, CCS hosted an online fundraiser of their own self-designed products, earnings of which were all donated to purchasing disinfectants to improve safety in the school community to aid in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19,” Zheng wrote to PAN.

Zheng said the main items sold were calendars created by the Semiahmoo Art Club, another student-run association at the school.

“By working together with the Art Club to construct the event, CCS aimed to help promote local programs and encourage more students to recognize their own talents and passions while considering how to wisely utilize them to contribute to a meaningful cause,” Zheng wrote.

Zheng said the project gave participating students “valuable experiences and knowledge of teamwork, and they are glad that their earnestness is being appreciated.”

“They also encourage more and more students to participate in activities relating to community service so that everyone can tide over the difficulties together.”

