Semiahmoo Rotary Club’s golf tournament raised more than $60,000 for Sources last year. (Lori Chalmers photo)

Semiahmoo Rotary’s Charity Golf Tournament rescheduled due to COVID-19

Event now set to take place at the end of August

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, Semiahmoo Rotary’s Charity Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for late summer.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Sources Community Resource Centre said the event, initially planned for June 17, has been moved to Aug. 31.

“Due to event restrictions imposed by the current public health order, we are unable to maintain the original tournament date and have moved our event,” tournament co-chairman Scott Hind said in the release.

“While disappointed with the change in plans, we are completely supportive of the directive as we want all participants to be able to enjoy the tournament under the safest conditions.”

While the tournament is sold out, interested golfers can join a wait-list in case spots become available. More information on the wait-list can be found at semirotarygolf.com

Similar to last year’s event, fundraising is to take place online with 100 per cent of net proceeds allocated to Rotary community projects as well as Sources’ social wellness and mental health programs.

“One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been the hit on our mental health,” Sources Foundation board member and tournament co-chair Shelley Williams said in the release.

“The funds raised from the tournament will help many people in our community as they navigate our new normal. We’re very grateful to Rotary, all the golfers, to Morgan Creek Golf Course and to our sponsors for their continued support.”

Fundraising efforts include an online 50/50 starting May 15, with a Sept. 3 draw. Tickets can be purchased at https://semiahmoorotary.rafflenexus.com/

The event is to also include a silent auction.


Most Read