Semiahmoo Rotary Golf Tournament to raise money for Sources

Golfers take part in last year’s Semiahmoo Rotary Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 8. (Contributed photo)

A long-running, once-delayed fundraising golf tournament is finally set to hit the links at in South Surrey this month, with modified COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), the Semiahmoo Rotary Charity Golf Tournament will be held at Morgan Creek Golf Course, with proceeds going to Sources Community Resource Centre’s Comfort and Care During COVID-19 response fund.

Normally, the event – now in its 31st year – is held in June, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic which for months led to a ban on all but the smallest social gatherings.

“Although this event was at risk of being cancelled earlier this year, the incredible news is that it’s now sold out… and, for the first time ever, there are two ways in which members of the public can participate and support their community at the same time,” said Sources CEO David Young.

The first of those two ways is an online silent auction (https://givergy.ca/semiahmoorotary), which includes more than two dozen items, ranging from a wine gift basket to a seven-night stay at a Maui beach condo. The second fundraiser is an online 50/50 draw, with single tickets selling for $10, three tickets for $20, $50 for a 10-pack or $100 for 25. To purchase tickets, visit https://semiahmoorotary.rafflenexus.com/a/q7ildaul3t

This year’s tournament will have 144 golfers, a news release notes, though it will be staged under a new, modified format to ensure social-distancing remains in place.

“Although the traditional tournament format was turned upside down to ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols are met, with the incredible co-operation of the Morgan Creek Golf Club, tireless effort from our golf committee and amazing support from our sponsors and golfers, this year’s event is shaping up to be a great success,” said Scott Hind, co-chair of the tournament.



