Semiahmoo Rotary Charity Golf Tournament to return this year

Registration has opened for the Semiahmoo Rotary Club’s Charity Golf Tournament, with funds raised from this year’s event allocated to social wellness and mental health services.

The 32nd annual event, which is to be held at Morgan Creek Golf Course, serves as a fundraiser for Sources Community Resource Centres.

“Over the past year, we have all been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as best we can, with one of the biggest impacts being the hit on our mental health,” an event listing said. “That’s why this year’s event will focus on raising funds for Social Wellness and Mental Health services delivered by SOURCES, as well as for various Rotary community projects.”

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Rotary golf tourney raises $60G for Sources

Similar to last year’s event, which sold out, the tournament is to follow a COVID-safe format.

“We look forward to another great day of golf, fun, camaraderie, and fundraising to support our community.”

The event is also to include a silent auction and 50/50 draw.

The $290 registration fee includes green fees, entertainment, food, beverages and prizes.

The tournament is to be held June 17 at Morgan Creek Golf Course, people can register at https://www.semirotarygolf.com/

Last year’s event raised more than $60,000 for community support initiatives including Sources’ Community Resource Centre’s Comfort and Care During COVID-19 response fund.