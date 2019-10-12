Semiahmoo Peninsula outing was for the birds

Dozens of bird species logged during field trip to South Surrey and White Rock waterfront

Birders from Vancouver to White Rock – and even one from Ontario – flocked to the local waterfront recently, for an outing led by the Delta Naturalists.

Club president Tom Bearss took enthusiasts from the White Rock pier, west along the promenade and then over to Blackie Spit during the Oct. 1 event.

Birds spotted included surf and black scoter, common loon transitioning from breeding to winter plumage, red-necked and horned grebe, long-billed curlew, black turnstone and great blue heron on the jetty, and Savannah and song sparrow in the rack line along the shore.

According to Bearss, 32 Delta Naturalists members participated in part or all of the field trip.

The curlew was among sightings that did not disappoint, Bearss said in an email summary shared with Peace Arch News. Others included a marbled godwit, green-winged teal and northern pintail.

A yellow-shafted northern flicker, typically only found east of the Rockies, was also spotted, Bearss noted.

Just shy of 50 species were seen across the three locations visited by the group that morning.

Bearss began leading field trips to birding hotspots around the Lower Mainland “a number” of years ago. This week (Oct. 8), the destination was the Brunswick Point trail.

For more information on outings and events, or to check out club reports and photos, visit www.dncb.wordpress.com

For information on events and meetings hosted by the White Rock and Surrey Naturalists Society, visit bcnature.ca



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Terrance Carr photo A Greater Yellowlegs wades in the water.