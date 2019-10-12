A Savannah sparrow. (Terrance Carr photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula outing was for the birds

Dozens of bird species logged during field trip to South Surrey and White Rock waterfront

Birders from Vancouver to White Rock – and even one from Ontario – flocked to the local waterfront recently, for an outing led by the Delta Naturalists.

Club president Tom Bearss took enthusiasts from the White Rock pier, west along the promenade and then over to Blackie Spit during the Oct. 1 event.

Birds spotted included surf and black scoter, common loon transitioning from breeding to winter plumage, red-necked and horned grebe, long-billed curlew, black turnstone and great blue heron on the jetty, and Savannah and song sparrow in the rack line along the shore.

According to Bearss, 32 Delta Naturalists members participated in part or all of the field trip.

The curlew was among sightings that did not disappoint, Bearss said in an email summary shared with Peace Arch News. Others included a marbled godwit, green-winged teal and northern pintail.

A yellow-shafted northern flicker, typically only found east of the Rockies, was also spotted, Bearss noted.

Just shy of 50 species were seen across the three locations visited by the group that morning.

Bearss began leading field trips to birding hotspots around the Lower Mainland “a number” of years ago. This week (Oct. 8), the destination was the Brunswick Point trail.

For more information on outings and events, or to check out club reports and photos, visit www.dncb.wordpress.com

For information on events and meetings hosted by the White Rock and Surrey Naturalists Society, visit bcnature.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Terrance Carr photo A Greater Yellowlegs wades in the water.

Birders from Vancouver, Langley, Surrey and White Rock flocked to the pier last week, for an outing led by Delta Naturalists president Tom Bearss. (Terrance Carr photo)

Previous story
‘Now-Leader’ reporter among award winners who ‘support the homeless and at risk’ in Surrey

Just Posted

BREAKING: Surrey police discover body at gas station in Clayton Heights

Victim pronounced deceased at the scene; RCMP cordon off area

‘Now-Leader’ reporter among award winners who ‘support the homeless and at risk’ in Surrey

Event timed with Homelessness Action Week

Semiahmoo Peninsula outing was for the birds

Dozens of bird species logged during field trip to South Surrey and White Rock waterfront

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau outlines education promises at SFU Surrey

Trudeau spoke about the Liberals’ plan to ‘make education more affordable for students’

South Surrey gala ‘gaining momentum’ for community safety

Red Serge dinner sold out weeks ago – but those interested can still gamble on scoring a ticket

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Lawsuits filed over Aldergrove balcony collapse that injured nearly 40 people

So far, 17 claims have been filed

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Avoid salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Most Read