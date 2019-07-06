Contributed photo Sir John A. Macdonald Student Leadership Award recipients (left to right) Judith Chen, Robert Gibbs, Sabrina Rai, Julia Tang, Erik Niebuhr, and Rachelle Tweed are congratulated by South Surrey - White Rock Conservative Association member Bryan Tepper (at left), Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre) and South Surrey - White Rock Electoral District Association president Bob Gray.

Semiahmoo Peninsula high school grads receive leadership awards

Students honoured by South Surrey - White Rock Conservative Association

The South Surrey-White Rock Conservative Association has awarded eight Semiahmoo Peninsula high school grads with the 2019 Sir John A. Macdonald Student Leadership Award.

Students were congratulated by special guest Kerry-Lynne Findlay, federal Conservative candidate for South Surrey – White Rock, at a presentation ceremony held July 3 at the Rotary Field House in South Surrey.

According to a news release, the award – which includes a $500 scholarship – is presented to students in their graduating year who have “demonstrated excellence in their studies and outstanding leadership qualities, enabling them to assume, with confidence, roles in student government.”

This year’s recipients are Judith Chen and Robert Gibbs (Semiahmoo Secondary); Sabrina Rai and Julia Tang (Elgin Park Secondary); Erik Niebuhr and Rachelle Tweed (Earl Marriot Secondary) and Emily Yang and Hank Su (White Rock Christian Academy).

This award was established in 2004 by the association to recognize the achievements of the future community – and national – leaders.

