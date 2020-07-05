Violette Lapointe, 8, and her older sister Sabine are to host a bake sale for the Black Lives Matter Foundation. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula girls to host Black Lives Matter fundraiser

‘We are doing this because the world is full of systemic racism,’ organizer Sabine Lapointe said

Semiahmoo Peninsula sisters Sabine Lapointe, 11, and Violet, 8, are to host a bake sale Monday to raise money for the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

The sisters held a similar bake sale a few weeks ago in uptown White Rock and raised $700 in one day.

“I imagined it would make $50 but we ended up raising $700!” Sabine told Peace Arch News. “I feel this helped a lot so I wanted to do it again. This also made me realize no matter how old you are, you can make a difference in the world.”

The girls will be selling their homemade goods at Generations Playground (1450 Everall St.) in White Rock, starting at 1 p.m., July 6.

“We are doing this because the world is full of systemic racism, but it needs to change because Black Lives Matter too, and I feel like not enough people see that” Sabine said.

